While Boba Fett was teased in the season two premiere of ‘The Mandalorian’, it wasn’t until the episode ‘Chapter 14: The Tragedy’ that audiences saw him fully in action, but director Robert Rodriguez recently teased that the action seen in that episode was “nothing” compared to what’s in store for the upcoming spin-off series ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’.
In a recent interview with The Nerdy Basement, Robert Rodriguez continued to speak very highly of The Book of Boba Fett series:
“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time. Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of ‘The Mandalorian’, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”
‘The Book of Boba Fett’, starring Temuera Morrison in the titular role, is set to premiere Christmas 2021 on Disney Plus.