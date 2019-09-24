It was September 22, 1994 when ‘Friends’ first aired on TV, taking viewers into the lives of six mates living in New York and their fabulously flawed existence.
Over its 10-season historic run, the friends who we came to know as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, would defy all odds and redefine the very dynamic of a television sitcom.
On the occasion of its silver anniversary, this week’s ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’ delves into how this beloved series transformed into a cultural phenomenon that continues to entice a new generation of fans even today. The Gulf News tabloid! team also picks its favourite ‘Friends’ moments and digs up some fun trivia about the show.