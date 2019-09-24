With the beloved sitcom celebrating 25 years, we take a look at the its cultural impact

It was September 22, 1994 when ‘Friends’ first aired on TV, taking viewers into the lives of six mates living in New York and their fabulously flawed existence.

Over its 10-season historic run, the friends who we came to know as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, would defy all odds and redefine the very dynamic of a television sitcom.