If there was any more confirmation needed, Netflix has officially said that a second season of hit South Korean show ‘Squid Game’ is on its way.
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos was asked about the series during an interview and affirmed that fans of the violent show will get more of it.
“Absolutely,” Sarandos said. “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”
However, it’s unclear when the second season will arrive.
The first season saw debt-ridden contestants compete in a sadistic contest based on children’s games to win a large sum of money. It was an unprecedented hit around the world when it released on September 17, 2021. It was seen by more than 142 million subscribers (about two-thirds of users) by mid-October 2021 and holds the spot as the streaming giant’s most-viewed TV series
The finale of the nine-episode series left audiences with a cliffhanger about main character Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and many fans have been hoping for a second season to take his story forward.
Earlier, ‘Squid Game’ creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had said that a second season was likely.
“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang said at the red carpet celebration for the show in November 2021. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”