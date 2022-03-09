The teenage shenanigans of an American Desi have been such a hit on Netflix that the Mindy Kaling-produced series ‘Never Have I Ever’ has been greenlit for a fourth season even before the third one drops on the streamer.
Kaling has also confirmed that the fourth season will be the last for the comedy led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi on the show, a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, grieving the loss of her father, while finding herself in the centre of a complicated love triangle.
Kaling nad co-cretaor Lang Fisher took to social media to share the update about the series with fans.
“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” Kaling tweeted,
They further added: “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”
Commenting on the fourth-season announcement, Bela Bajaria, head of global TV at Netflix, said: “We are thrilled to have two more seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever’. It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply — about a young, Indian-American girl — hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.”
At the end of season two, we see Devi choose to be in a relationship with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) left nursing a broken heart.
The series also stars Lee Rodriguez as Devi’s BFF, Fabiola Torres, with Poorna Jagannathan playing her mother. Meanwhile, Devi’s inner emotional turmoil is expressed by narrator and tennis legend John McEnroe. The cast also includes Richa Moorjani, Jez and Ramona Young.