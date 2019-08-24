Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel comes to Disney+, along with She-Hulk and Moon Knight

Kamala Khan, Jennifer Walters and Marc Spector are headed for the MCU.

During the Marvel portion of the Disney+ panel at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Centre on Friday, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced three new shows headed for the upcoming streaming platform. ‘Ms Marvel’, ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Moon Knight’ will join the previously announced line-up of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 shows created for Disney+. The new streaming service rolls out in the United States on November 12.

No specific details other than the titles were revealed during the presentation, but the capacity crowd greeted the news with excited cheers.

In the comics, Kamala Khan is a Muslim, Pakistani American teenager from Jersey City who one day discovers she has gained superpowers. She takes over the mantle of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers becomes Captain Marvel and works to keep her Jersey neighbourhood safe.

“Bruce Banner is not the only Hulk,” Feige said before debuting a promo of ‘She-Hulk’. An emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Banner is how Jennifer Walters gains her superpowers, according to her comic book back story. But unlike Banner, transforming into her Hulk form does not make Jen lose control. Not only is she a powerful superhero, She-Hulk is an attorney — and the brief teaser of the announcement included a look at Lady Justice.

In the comics, ‘Moon Knight’s’ Marc Spector is a mercenary with a questionable moral compass, and he operates much like a cloaked avenger. At times he has been affiliated with the Avengers.

The additions join Marvel’s existing Disney + titles, announced by Feige during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The shows are expected to hit Disney +

after the previously announced ‘Hawkeye’ series, according to the MCU Phase 4 timeline shown during the presentation.

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ (autumn 2020): An MCU series, set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, following Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka Winter Soldier).

They are two close friends of Steve Rogers (aka Captain America).

‘WandaVision’ (spring 2021): A show about Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision, played by Paul Bettany. The show also will introduce MCU fans to the grown-up Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. A much younger Monica made her MCU debut in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’.

‘Loki’ (spring 2021): The god of mischief will be the focus of this series, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the fan-favourite villain Loki.

‘Hawkeye’ (autumn 2021): The show that will introduce Kate Bishop (whom comic book fans also know as Hawkeye) to the MCU. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton also will be there.

‘Marvel’s What If ...?’ (summer 2021): The MCU’s first animated series will introduce the Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, and feature stories set in alternate realities spun from pivotal moments in the MCU. The voice cast will include established MCU actors reprising their characters.

‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ (available at launch): A series spotlighting the real-life heroics of kids making positive changes in their communities.