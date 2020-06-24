Netflix has ordered a sixth and final season of the hit series ‘Lucifer’, despite season five being advertised as the last season.
The streaming giant had previously announced that season five of ‘Lucifer’ would be the concluding one, but they have now announced that season six would be the “FINAL final” season of the comic book adaptation starring Tom Ellis in the titular role.
The supernatural drama — with its fair share of comedy — tracks Lucifer who relocates to Los Angeles after growing bored of his job in hell.
“The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final,” wrote @LuciferNetflix on Twitter, alongside a graphic with the numbers ‘666’.