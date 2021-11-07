Former ‘Sex and the City’ star will star in the Hulu spinoff

Actress Kim Cattrall. Image Credit: AFP

Actor Kim Cattrall will be back on our TV screens soon. The star has joined the cast of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’, an upcoming spinoff series of the popular sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

As per Variety, Cattrall has joined the star cast of Hulu’s spinoff show as the future version of Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie.

Hillary Duff Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cattrall isn’t the only exciting addition to the cast. Along with Duff, the actor will be joining Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, who will all be playing Sophie’s friends.

The upcoming series will revolve around Sophie (Duff) who is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cattrall, who made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the ‘Sex and The City’ spinoff, will parallel Bob Saget, who played the older Ted.

In this file photo taken on May 27, 2010, US actress Sarah Jessica-Parker, US actress Kristin Davis, English actress Kim Cattrall and US actress Cynthia Nixon pose as they arrive at the UK premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, central London, on May 27, 2010. A revival of the hit show "Sex and the City" will come to HBO Max, the network announced Sunday, and will star all of its original leads except actress Kim Cattrall. The new series, titled "And Just Like That...", will consist of 10 episodes and feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, HBO said in a statement. Image Credit: AFP

‘How I Met Your Father’ hails from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers along with Pam Fryman, who will direct the pilot.

Duff will produce in addition to starring, with Adam Londy serving as co-executive producer. 20th Television will produce the new series as it did with the original. Aptaker and Berger are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Hit TV show ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comes to an end after nine years. Image Credit: facebook.com/HowIMetYourMother

‘How I Met Your Mother’ ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

The series followed Radnor’s character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, ‘How I Met Your Mother’ earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Cattrall is best known for her starring role in the hit HBO series ‘Sex and the City’, with her role as Samantha Jones earning her five Emmy Award nominations. She subsequently appeared in the two ‘Sex and the City’ films.

She most recently starred in the Fox drama ‘Filthy Rich’ and the CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus) series ‘Tell Me a Story’.