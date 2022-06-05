The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show, which is hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel, might come to an end almost after 19 years of being aired on ABC.

Recently during Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Kimmel said in an interview that the thought of concluding the late-night show has been on his mind.

“I wish I knew I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore’. And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations,” he said.

“Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though,” continued Kimmel.

Since 2003, Kimmel has been hosting his late-night chat show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. He is also the series creator and executive producer of his late-night show.

Ahead of his 2019 contract renewal, Kimmel told Variety in 2017, that he is thinking of exiting the chat show before his contract with ABC ends in 2023.

“I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is. I think this job is a grind, and best-case scenario, a marathon,” he had said.