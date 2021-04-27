Lady Whistledown will face off Baby Yoda as the two fictional characters compete for the Virgin Media Must See Moment prize at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards in June.
‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are two of the six shows in the running for the award, which will be announced on June 6.
[Spoiler] ‘Bridgerton’s big reveal that Penelope Featherington was Lady Whistledown was one of TV’s top gasp-out-loud moments this past year, along with the appearance of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in ‘The Mandalorian’.
Other top moments in the running this year include Diversity performing a routine inspired by the events of 2020 on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson saying “Mee-cro-wah-vay” on ‘Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat’, Gray killing Chantelle on ‘EastEnders’ and Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference on ‘Gogglebox’.
Last year’s big winning moment came from ‘Gavin & Stacey’ for its scene where Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposes to Smithy (James Corden) in the 2019 Christmas special.
The full BAFTA TV Awards nominations will be revealed on April 28.