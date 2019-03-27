Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The final season of Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

The network announced on Tuesday that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years.

He’ll play a political consultant hired by the White House specialising in foreign policy. He’s described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin’s character, who serves as National Security Adviser.

Danes’ portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Dancy and Danes have two sons.

‘Homeland’ will return later this year.