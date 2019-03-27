Actors have been married for eight years and have two sons

Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

The final season of Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

The network announced on Tuesday that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years.

He’ll play a political consultant hired by the White House specialising in foreign policy. He’s described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin’s character, who serves as National Security Adviser.

Danes’ portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Dancy and Danes have two sons.