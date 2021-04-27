Let there be dragons!
HBO’s much-awaited ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series has finally begun production and is set for a 2022 release, the studio revealed on Monday.
The cable network unveiled the news, with a picture of the cast at a socially distanced tabled read, on Twitter.
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno also feature.
Based on Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, tells the story of House Targaryen.
Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
With a 2022 release, the show will come three years after the finale of the eight-season-long ‘Game of Thrones’, a season that most fans are determined to forget. Only time will tell if ‘House of the Dragon’ can break better than its predecessor.