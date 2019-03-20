His latest episode on ‘Patriot Act’ targetted Indian politics ahead of the elections

Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj has been receiving backlash from Indians on social media over his stint on his Netflix show in which he took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the recent episode of ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’, he spoke about the current Indian political scenario and compared Modi with US President Donald Trump and also gave an insight into several corruption scams.

But Minhaj’s act did not go down well with several social media users as they started using #BoycottNetflix on Twitter.

One user called him “biased” and wrote: “#BoycottNetflix as it’s [supporting] Hasan Minhaj, who is trying to put his biased views on Indian polity. If at all, he is so humorous why not make some observations on other side.”

Another user described Minhaj as ‘anti-Hindu’: “Look at this anti-Hindu/anti-India Propaganda by Hasan Minhaj on Netflix. Boycott Netflix.”

According to one user, Minhaj’s stint is the “worst form of shameless hinduphobia on display”.

This is not the first time that Minhaj has faced criticism for his comic act. In the past, Netflix dropped an episode of Minhaj’s show on Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government complained that the episode — which was critical of the crown prince, Mohammad Bin Salman — violated its cybercrime laws.

But some praised him for his take on Indian politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani urged people to watch Minhaj’s show. He tweeted: “You have to watch this show and especially this episode if you live/vote in India.”

Comedian Kunal Kamra found Minhaj’s show “bold, brave, hilarious”.