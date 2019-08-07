(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2017 actress and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the FLEABAG Emmy For Your Consideration screening event held at The Metrograph in New York City. Emmy-nominated "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season of the hit British comedy -- at least for another 16 years. The British actress and screenwriter wrote the offbeat, irreverent BBC series based on a play of the same name about a self-absorbed young Londoner struggling to deal with family, sex and social conventions. Asked at a Los Angeles screening August 5, 2019 whether her upcoming reprisal of the original play in London's West End is the last we will see of "Fleabag," Waller-Bridge said the show had come "to a natural end." / AFP / ANGELA WEISS Image Credit: AFP

Emmy-nominated ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season of the hit British comedy — at least for another 16 years.

The British actress and screenwriter wrote the off-beat, irreverent BBC series based on a play of the same name about a self-absorbed young Londoner struggling to deal with family, sex and social conventions.

It was streamed globally by Amazon Prime and has become a phenomenon — its second season received 11 Emmy nominations, including writing and acting nods for Waller-Bridge as well as best comedy series.

Asked at a Los Angeles screening Monday whether her upcoming reprisal of the original play in London’s West End is the last we will see of ‘Fleabag’, Waller-Bridge said the show had come “to a natural end.”

“I think it’s time to go to the next chapter, and I’m so grateful for the character,” she said.

“I have a fantasy of bringing ‘Fleabag’ back when I’m 50,” she added.

Waller-Bridge, 34, noted that the play contains a line in which the titular character says she is 26, joking that the production therefore “has a sell-by date.”

‘Fleabag’ plays with convention by having its flawed heroine break the proverbial fourth wall and talk directly to viewers.

Waller-Bridge also received an Emmy nomination last month for writing hit BBC spy thriller ‘Killing Eve’.

She has been called upon to liven up the script for the 25th instalment of James Bond’s adventures, at the express request of 007 himself, actor Daniel Craig, who wanted to inject more humour into the film set for release next year.