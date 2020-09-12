Actor says Disney+show on the Jedi Master might be a standalone one

After several roadblocks, it looks like the ‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series is finally moving along.

While Ewan McGregor announced that he would reprise his role as the famous Jedi at the D23 Expo last year, he has now said production on the Disney+ series is set to begin soon.

McGregor played Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy of George Lucas’ space epic.

“Spring next year we start [production],” he revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think.”

But when asked if the series will have a follow-up season, the actor replied in the negative.

“As I understand, it’s a standalone season,” he said. “We’ll see. Who knows?”

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of the Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian’, is set to direct and executive produce the Obi-Wan series.

In a separate podcast interview with Empire, McGregor said, “I’m more excited about doing this [Disney+ series] than I was doing the second and third one [of the prequel films] that we did before. I’m just excited about working with Deborah Chow and the storylines are going to be really good, I think. I’m just excited to play him again. It’s been long enough since I played him before.”

While McGregor is the only confirmed cast member so far, rumours have it that Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequel series, is also set to reprise his role.