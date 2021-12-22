Ellen Pompeo. Image Credit: Supplied

After playing Dr Meredith Grey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for 16 years, actress Ellen Pompeo is ready to hang up the stethoscope.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress told Insider during an interview earlier this week.

The hit medical drama that kicked off in 2005 has a devoted fan following even after 18 seasons and has made Pompeo one of the richest women in the TV business.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Ellen Pompeo in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Image Credit: AP

Despite its soaring popularity, Pompeo questioned if the show should go on.

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” she added. “And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

Despite her reservations about the future of the show, the actress signed up to be part of the 18th ongoing season that saw the return of some familiar faces including Kate Walsh as Addison Forbes Montgomery and Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt.

This isn’t the first time that Pompeo, 52, has expressed her wish to end her run on the show.

“I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying,” Pompeo told ET in September. “I mean, it’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivised me to stay.”

“Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay,” Pompeo added.