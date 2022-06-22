Dubai: The inaugural edition of Camp with the Champ earlier this month had an overwhelming 350 registrations with 85 students aged between 10 and 18 selected based on their skills.

These youngsters were trained and mentored by cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin at the world-class indoor nets of the iconic ICC Academy in Dubai. A camera followed him around as he shared his insight and expertise with these young cricketers as well as anecdotes about his life, his cricketing memories with the humor and honesty he is known for.

The first episode of this first-of-its-kind reality show is scheduled to air in July across different platforms like Crictracker, Samaa TV and News 24 Sports to name but a few.

After an intense and action-packed 3 days, it was time to award the best in class.

Ansh Tandon, a deserving youngster, was selected to join Bangla Tigers, a team in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the next edition.

Cheque winners were Nav Pabreja who walked away with AED6,000 and brothers Tanish and Uddish Suri shared AED4,000.

Special opportunity

10 students were chosen by Azhar himself for another very special opportunity. These stars will join the Bangla Tigers team at net sessions leading up to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Another 10 students were awarded scholarships to attend the 3 additional camps scheduled from now until the end of the year.

“The abundance of raw talent amongst these youngsters was both impressive and heartwarming for someone from the old guard like me. They showed focus, discipline, and commitment beyond their years. The kids listened well and are quick learners. I can’t wait for the next installment to teach a new set of talented kids as well as see some familiar faces from the first camp. I want to thank all parents and kids for their time as well as the ICC Academy for providing us with such a fantastic venue and great hospitality,” said Azharuddin.