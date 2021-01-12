Those who’ve witnessed the sparkling chemistry between actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page on their hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ might have wished for a real-life romance to bloom.
Sadly, that’s not likely. In a video interview with Access, Page — who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings — says the romance between their characters will remain on screen.
“I think everything you need to know is on camera,” he said, laughing off the interviewers’ speculation. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”
The period drama, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, premiered on Netflix on December 25 to great success; it’s reportedly the fifth most-watched original series by the streaming giant.
Apart from the dialogue out of 1800s London and elaborate sets, the attention to detail on the Shonda Rhimes-produced series extended to the handcrafted costumes that shine in every episode. Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the show, talked about just how many dresses were made for her.
“When I touched down in London the first thing we did was go to fittings and they literally created this whole warehouse of costumes just for the show,” she said. “Daphne, I think, in the end had 104 dresses made. So there’s pretty much a new dress in every scene.”
‘Bridgerton’ is streaming now on Netflix.