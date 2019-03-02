“It’s not just for policy wonks,” he says. “We forget that beyond the Westminster bubble, the detail of what happened during the referendum campaign is not widely known. People like Dominic Cummings aren’t household names. The idea behind writing this was to get a mainstream audience sucked into this world and learn about what I think is a vital subject. Whatever happened in that crazy year, we will all be living with the consequences for years to come. Chaos and political upset will permeate Western politics for decades. I thought to trace that back to its origins was an important thing to do.”