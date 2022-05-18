Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas showcased the skills of her special effects make-up team in her latest Instagram post, which showed her sporting bruises and a bloody lip.

“Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife,” Chopra Jonas wrote in the caption, referring to her work on her upcoming Amazon Prime Series ‘Citadel’.

So far, the plot of the show has been kept under wraps; the only thing we know is that it’s been described as an action-packed spy series. ‘Citadel’ also stars Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

Last year, the star spent months in the UK shooting for the thriller and shared updates along the way.

“It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards,” the 39-year-old posted on social media last year.

Chopra Jonas recently headed back to the set of ‘Citadel’ to resume filming after bringing her daughter Malti home from the NICU.

She shared the first picture of her little one, along with husband and singer Nick Jonas, on Mother’s Day on May 8.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our next chapter begins now.... Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”