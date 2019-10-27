Show is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name

Anne Hathaway gives her annoyingest all in “Modern Love.” Image Credit: Amazon Studios

Actress Anne Hathaway to season two of the recently released romantic comedy series ‘Modern Love’.

The first season started streaming on Amazon Prime last week and is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name and explores the different sides of love, according to Deadline.

“Being given a green light to proceed with ‘Modern Love’ is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless,” said John Carney, the show’s executive producer.

Hinting at what’s in store for the second season, Carney disclosed that it can branch out and dig deep into “what it means to love in this complicated world.”

Apart from Hathaway, ‘Modern Love’ also stars Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Andy Garcia, among others.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to ‘Modern Love’ from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship and family from Modern Love,” she added.

Hathaway earlier revealed that streaming platforms have made a shift of romcoms from films to TV and series possible, saying that, “It clearly means there’s still an audience for them.”