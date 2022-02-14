After a month of speculation, Amazon Prime Video has finally confirmed on Valentine’s Day that India will feature three different adaptations of ‘Modern Love’.

The anthology series will launch in three Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be titled ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, ‘Modern Love: Chennai’ and ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’.

The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column published in The New York Times, with each episode designed to take audiences on a journey of discovering romance through stories of multiple human emotions, ranging from love to self-care, familial feelings, affections towards one’s friends and passion that emerges out of kindness among others.

A still from season one of 'Modern Love' Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The anthology series is slated to release in 2022 across 240 countries and territories.

“Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all,” said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios in a statement. “‘Modern Love’ is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.”

“India is the land of love — and with our Indian adaptions we are aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“The series which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world.”

A poster of season 2 of 'Modern Love' Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Jones, editor of ‘Modern Love’ at The New York Times, added: “India is a country where love in its various forms is at the centre of its cultural fabric. It is exciting and an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show. We’re thrilled with the appreciation ‘Modern Love’ has received worldwide. These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion.”

While the cast and makers of the three adaptions have yet to be announced, a report in Mid-day last month stated that award-winning directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Shonali Bose and Dhruv Sehgal will be helming the project.

The report also suggests that ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Pratik Gandhi have been finalised and have shot for their segments as well.