Actor James Van Der Beek has shared his personal health battle, revealing a diagnosis of colorectal cancer. The 47-year-old, known for his roles in Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, opened up to the People magazine about his journey.

Despite the challenging news, Van Der Beek expressed optimism and a positive outlook. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it,” he shared.

The actor has maintained a busy career, appearing in numerous popular shows and films. Beyond his acting roles, he also competed on Dancing with the Stars.

The actor, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, played Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003. He also portrayed a fictionalized version of himself in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and competed on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

As he navigates his health journey, Van Der Beek has prioritised spending quality time with his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Kimberly recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, highlighting their enduring love and support.

She reposted an image from How Things Work about the romantic qualities of Northern cardinals, a bird species that “mate for life, travel together, sing before nesting, and feed each other seed beak-to-beak during courtship.”

The couple, who met in Israel back in 2009, recently celebrated their 14th wedding