As usual, a lot happened in K-pop this weekend. Here are three stories that were trending on social media over the weekend.

K-pop girl band Fifty Fifty makes Spotify history once again

This weekend, the group reached 34,307,590 monthly listeners on Spotify, breaking the record for the highest number of monthly listeners among K-pop girl groups.

They stole the crown from Blackpink, who peaked at 34,123,272 monthly listeners in September 2022.

They are also the 86th most-listened-to artist from any country on Spotify, according to South Korean entertainment websites.

Their band’s song Cupid went viral and has been used by numerous users as trending music for Reels on Instagram and TikTok videos.

Twitter user @zxdrgn posted: “It’s even more popular than I thought and I literally find their song everywhere.”

“Congrats Fifty Fifty,” tweeted @20cmbts.

BTS’s Suga’s record-breaking US tour

The US leg of the 'Suga – Agust D D-Day Tour,' which began on April 26, ended last week on May 17.

This was the first solo tour by the BTS member. He performed in New York for two days, held one concert at Prudential Center in Newark, followed by three concerts in both Chicago and Los Angeles. The US leg of the tour ended with two performances at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Touring Data, a website, which analyses data on music touring globally, announced this weekend that Suga made history as the Korean soloist with the highest-grossing concert in the US with over 155,000 fans.

His two-night concert at the UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, from April 26 to 27th, garnered a revenue of $5.94 million (Dh21.8 million).

“The fact that yoongi (referring to Suga’s Hangeul name, Min Yoon-gi) stated that he chose arenas thinking he wouldn't be able to sell out stadiums!! He could easily have sold out stadiums, as well,” tweeted his fan @AdvaitAnand5.

His concert at UBS Arena also became the highest-grossing concert by a K-Pop Artist at the venue, surpassing Twice and Seventeen, South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com reported.

Fans excited for the return of Shinee

Photos of a billboard outside the Megaboxmovie theater in Seoul's Seongsu neighbourhood went viral – it read: "2023 June, Shinee is back”.

The billboard shows Shinee members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin.

Excited fans speculate that the band will be returning in June with their eighth full-length album.

Excited fan @chaalya217 tweeted: “Shinee is back in June 2023 y’all… Can’t wait!”

Shinee members took some time off to complete the mandatory military enlistment.