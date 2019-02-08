Jashn-e-Rekhta founder Sanjiv Saraf said he’s excited to host the event in Dubai. “This is the first time the festival is being held outside India and what better place could there be than Dubai which has a voracious appetite for literary events,” said Saraf. “Jashn-e-Rekhta will be a treat for lovers of the language who will be able to enjoy Urdu’s beauty and versatility through the myriad art forms that the language lends itself to,” he added.