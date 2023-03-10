Veteran Tollywood character actor, Naresh, who is also the half-brother of superstar Mahesh Babu, has tied the knot for the fourth time as reported by Indian media.
After much family drama, arguments and fighting with his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi (to whom he is yet to legally divorce), Naresh has now married Kannada-Telugu film supporting actress, Pavithra Lokesh.
The couple took to Twitter to share the news of their nuptials, seeking blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in their new journey together.
Naresh had three children, one with each of his previous wives. He first marriage with the daughter of senior dance master Srinu, with whom he has a son named Naveen Vijay Krishna.
He then divorced her and married Rekha Supirya, granddaughter of the famous Telugu poet and lyricist Devulaapalli Krishna Shastri, with whom he has a son named Teja.
Later, he divorced her and married Ramya Raghupati, who is 20 years younger than him and a cousin to 'KGF' film director Prashanth Neel and niece of AP Politician Raghuveera Reddy. The couple also has a son together.
Naresh, who is now close to 60, has worked in several films alongside Pavithra Lokesh before finally tying the knot with her.
Apart from being a talented actor, Naresh is also a politician and social activist, known for his outstanding acting skills in the South Indian film industry.