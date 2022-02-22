Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday, February 22.
She has been suffering from poor health for the past few months.
Lalitha was one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved character actresses and has worked in over 550 films. She has also two National Film Awards and several Kerala State film awards.
The wife of late acclaimed director Bharatan began her career in 1978 and has acted with all the major actors in Malayalam cinema. Her witty turn in the films such as ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Akare Akare Akare’ showcase her splendid acting skills.