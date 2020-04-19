Grade 10 student from Indian High School wants to reach out to Kerala community in the UAE

Dubai: The UAE’s multi-lingual teenage singer Suchetha Satish has sent out a musical message to the Malayalam community in the UAE.

The 14-year-old Grade 10 student of The Indian High School, Dubai has recorded a song in her native Malayalam language while trying to make the large community from the Indian state of Kerala aware of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lyrics of the song are written by Suchetha’s mum Prashanti, while exhorting the community to “keep the distance, keep cleanliness and make it a habit to wash hands”.

The song further instructs people that “the rules are strict, please adhere to them. Do not panic, but be cautious and never lower your guard”.

“Let us work for peace in the world together so that all of us are at ease,” the song concludes