South Indian superstar returns with the action-packed ‘Saaho’ this weekend

Image Credit:

‘Bahubali’ superstar Prabhas says he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting his forthcoming film ‘Saaho’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about the rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

Sharma then asked Prabhas’ ‘Saaho’ co-star Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release.

“Yes, this is true,” quipped Kapoor.

‘Saaho’, a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 29 in the UAE.

The action-packed 350 crore film was extentively shot in Abu Dhabi and also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjerekar, Murli Sharma, Chunkey Pandey among others.

Saahowill also release in Imax format, besides the regular 2D format, worldwide. The film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive Imax format for all markets, said producers.

“We started planning the film with a budget of 150 crore rupees. Then slowly we developed the script and especially the action sequences, and that made us expand the budget to 350 crore rupees. We cannot deliver a bad quality of VFX…we are looking for excellence,” added Prabhas.