Donation will be used in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs12.5 million (Dh609,662) for the battle against coronavirus in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared on Friday.

“The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society,” he says in the video.

Drawing inspiration from them, he would also like to do his bit.

“With all humility, I would like to announce Rs1.25 crore to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,” he says.

He also appealed to the public to maintain hygiene and practice isolation.

This comes a day after his uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan and Arjun’s cousin Ram Charan announced donations to the government’s relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.