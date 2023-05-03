Tamil actor and film producer Manobala, who blazed a trail for himself as a comedian with his trademark slapstick humour and collaborations with humourists across generations, died at the age of 69 in Chennai on May 3.

The actor — who had starred in over 450 films over four decades —was suffering from a liver ailment for a while.

Manobala began his career in the 1970s as an assistant to the director Bharathiraja — who is credited with pulling Tamil cinema out of the studios to live locations — on 'Puthiya Vaarpugal' (1979).

Many actors from South India tweeted their condolences.

Actor Rajinikanth, too, was quick to offer his condolences to the late actor. On twitter, the superstar offered his condolences and prayed for the well-being of Manobala's family.

Bharatiraja was also unconsoloable in his tweet.

Initially, his lanky figure and a slightly high-pitched voice may have not worked to his advantage, but as he reinvented himself as a comedian those proved to be his assets. He could deliver normal lines, often in the form of queries, to comic effect.

A genial man, his friendship was known to cut across swathes of the film industry which was prone to factionalism. Be it the superstars Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, or the new-age stars Ajith or Vijay, Manobala shared a rare camarederie with all. His twitter feed is an example of the same. Wishes to actors or other personalities were sincere and heartfelt and not the saccharine-coated tone associated with PR messaging.

Case in point: In January, the actor accidentally put out a tweet of his role in Vijay's upcoming movie, which was being filmed in utmost secrecy. This came at a time when producers have, in recent times, battled leaks of "uncut" videos or footage at the sets. He deleted the tweet, and followed that with a message: "I deleted my tweet, forgive me."

He debuted as a director in the 1982 film 'Aagaya Gangai' (Ganges of the Sky). The movie starring Karthik Muthuraman and Suhasini, reportedly didn't perform well at the box office. But he grew from success to success, with 'En Purushan Thaan Enakku Mattum Thaan' (My husband is mine alone), which turned out to be a success and spawned remakes in multiple Indian languages. Manobala would direct a few more movies, some of which were hits, until the turn of the millenium. They included 'Pillai Nila', 'Oorkavalan', and 'Mallu Vetti Minor', with leading stars like Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj.

He then reinvented himself as a comedian — and found his Midas touch.

Manobala flowered as a comedian alongside other actors, be it his contemporaries Mayilsamy (who died recently), Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu, Vivek and Karunas; or actors of the next generation, including Santhanam, Sivakarthikeyan or Soori.

His body language was coupled with dialogue delivery made him a crowd favourite. Be it as the scared priest trying to exorcise a ghost out of a mansion in 'Chandramukhi' or 'Kanchana 2'; the railway ticket examiner in 'Anniyan'; or the teacher who struggles to retain his students' attention in 'M Kumaran, son of Mahalakshmi' will forever remain etched in the minds of cinephiles.

In Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ethir Neechal', Manobala appears for not more than 10 minutes, but he brings the floor down as the astrologist who suggests incongrous name changes to his clients. Ditto with 'Kaaki Sattai', also starring Sivakarthikeyan. Manobala's brief role towards the end as a fake godman brings the much-needed comic relief to a meandering movie.