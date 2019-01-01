Sports films are gaining ground, especially those pivoted around women. Tamil film ‘Kanaa’ — the story of an aspiring woman cricketer — released to rave reviews in the last week of December.
Director Suseenthiran who entered the film industry with his critically-acclaimed film ‘Venilla Kabadi Kuzhu’ (Tamil), is working on his next film, ‘Kennedy Club.’
Like his debut film, this one is also centred around kabaddi, but this time the players are all women.
Veteran director Bharatiraja and Sasi Kumar play the leads. Suseenthiran and team are now in Maharashtra shooting live matches.
Interestingly, the Mandarin dubbing rights of the film for release in China have been acquired for a whooping price of Rs20 million already.
The supporting cast includes Samuthirakani, Soori, Munishkanth, newcomer Meenakshi, Gayathri, Sowmya, Smirthi and Soundarya. D Imman is composing music for this film, RB Gurudev is handling cinematography.