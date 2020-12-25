Tamil superstar Rajinikant has been admitted into a hospital in Hyderabad days after he tested negative for COVID-19.
The actor was taken to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Christmas morning following ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure. The news comes shortly after several crew members working on his upcoming film had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth’s condition, saying that apart from a fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion “he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”.
According to a statement, Rajinikanth had tested negative for COVID on December 22.
“Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged,” the statement read.
Rajinikanth had called off the shoot of his film ‘Annaatthe’ after four members tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor turned 70 on December 12 amid much fanfare from his fans.