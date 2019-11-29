Image Credit:

Use of drugs among a section of new generation actors of the Malayalam film industry was common, said the Kerala Film Producers Association,.

“What we wish to say is that the use of drugs, like LSD and such items, is common among a section of new generation actors. We are surprised why the police are not raiding the vans used by such people,” said top Malayalam film producer Renjith.

He was speaking to the media after the association’s meeting that decided to ban actor Shane Nigam for his indiscipline. But he refused to not name anyone.

The association stated that Nigam was behaving in the most indisciplined manner and despite several warnings had failed to turn up on time at the shooting locations.

“Two films, which are in the production stage, has been scrapped because of his indisciplined behaviour. We have decided that no producer will now sign Nigam for now. He will be signed up only after he reimbursed the total production cost of the two films, which he had signed but never bothered to report for the shooting on time,” said Renjith.

“The two producers lost hugely because of him. They will have to be reimbursed around Rs70 million by Nigam and if he does not do it, he will not act again,” he said.