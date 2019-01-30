Peter (Prakash) is a crazy fan of Tamil actor Vijay. This easy going young man prefers skipping his examination so that he can play the drums during the release of a new Vijay film. His father Johnson (Kumaravel) makes mridangam, probably the last in the family to continue with the trade. Peter is not particularly keen on taking up his father’s livelihood. What fascinates him though is the mridangam’s beats after he happens to watch from close quarters a live performance of noted mridangam artist, Vembu Iyer.