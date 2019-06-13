Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been made on a budget of more than Rs3 billion

The teaser for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, ‘Saaho’, which dropped on Thursday, take viewers on an exhilarating ride featuring high-octane action on a scale not seen in Indian cinema often.

The teaser opens with a shot of Kapoor saying that she has nobody to share her happiness or sorrow with. Prabhas replies that he is there for her.

Cut to next shot and we see Prabhas standing on the tip of a skyscraper and we get a wide shot of the city that is filled with high-rise buildings. From here on, the teaser is full of quickly edited shots that tease us with the scale of the action.

From shots of hand-to-hand combat to car and bike chases to monster trucks and choppers, ‘Saaho’ promises to take us on a thrilling ride when it hits the screens this Independence Day.

And Prabhas looks wrathful in his action avatar.

But if you thought ‘Saaho’ is all about Prabhas, you’re wrong. The teaser features a beautiful shot where we see Prabhas and Kapoor tag team and fight.

The teaser, which has been released in four languages, promotes ‘Saaho’ as India’s biggest action thriller film.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been made on a budget of more than Rs3 billion. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Panday among others.