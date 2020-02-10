Director Prashanth Neel is helming the second part of the action drama

Raveena Tandon Image Credit: IANS

Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback in films with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama ‘KGF’, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Tandon to the film’s cast.

“The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #KGFChapter2,” Neel tweeted.

According to Neel’s tweet, Tandon will play the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film and will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.