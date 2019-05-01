Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence has begun work in Mumbai on the Hindi remake of his Tamil film ‘Kanchana’, the first part of his horror comedy series.

Titled ‘Laxmi Bomb’, the Hindi version sees Akshay Kumar reprise the role played by Lawrence in the original. Amitabh Bachchan is likely to enact the character that Sarath Kumar essayed in the Tamil version and Kiara Advani plays the lead.