The remake of Hindi film ‘Queen’, which originally starred Kangana Ranaut, has wrapped up and will release in four South Indian languages. The teaser was recently released online as well.
The Tamil remake titled ‘Paris Paris’ features Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Tamannah plays the lead in the Telugu remake titled ‘That Is Mahalakshmi.’ In Kannada it is titled ‘Butterfly’ with Parul Yadav, and the Malayalam remake titled ‘Zam Zam’ has Manjima Mohan essaying the lead role.
Ramesh Arvind has directed the Tamil and Kannada remakes, Prashant Varma is the director of the Telugu remake and Neelakanta of Malayalam ‘Zam Zam.’