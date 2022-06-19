Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’, is yet to go on the floors, but speculations are rife about the second part of Sukumar’s directorial.
Social media users have been speculating about the nature of the Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath (played by Fahadh Fassil) clash in the second installment of the blockbuster movie, while things around Mandanna’s role are majorly discussed too.
According to one theory, Mandanna’s character, Srivalli, is killed by the villains, leaving Arjun’s character outraged and devastated. There’s no way of knowing if Sukumar will infuse this side of the story, but Twitter users speculate on the possibility considering the idea worked well in ‘KGF 2’.
Sukumar is currently giving final touches to the script for ‘Pushpa 2’ before the team begins filming in August.