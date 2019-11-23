Telugu star Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a role in ‘Brahmastra’, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Fans of the actor took to Twitter on Thursday to post pictures of him with his co-stars Kapoor and Bhatt, and to wish him luck.
‘Brahmastra’ is the first part of Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy, scheduled to release in May 2020.
A fan wrote: “Really looking forward to ‘Brahmastra’ next year. In the era of remakes, biopics and historicals, ‘Brahmastra’ is looking like an original story out of Bollywood. I really hope it does well. It doing well will encourage more original stories.”
One fan reacted; “Really hyped for this movie! Please don’t disappoint! Good luck!”
Another remarked: “Brahmastra has all the potential to be a game changer. Something on lines with Marvel’s series ‘The Defenders’ or so. Can’t wait”.