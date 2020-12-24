Malayalam director Shanawaz Naranipuzha, who directed the meditative romance 'Sufiyum Sujathayum', died on December 23 following a cardiac arrest in Kochi.
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who worked with him in his last film, was one of the first one to pay tribute to the director.
"I hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'. Gone too soon. My prayers and condolences to the family," posted Aditi Rao Hydari on her Instagram account this morning.
She also reminded everyone that he was as kind and sensitive as his stories.
According to a report in Mathrubhumi, Shanawaz rushed to the hospital following his first cardiac arrest at 10.20pm local time, but was struck with another one on his way before he could get any medical attention.