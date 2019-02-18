A: It’s a thriller with elements of comedy, emotions and drama. It’s a wholesome package that’s minimalistic when it comes to humour or emotions. It’s a fun ride for the whole family and cuts across generations. The situations and characters in this film are relatable too. It’s set in a remote area in Kerala and I have noticed that Keralites are nostalgic about such tales cherishing such moments. In Allu Ramendran, you will see a tough side to me as an actor. My character Ramendran seldom smiles or laughs. He’s a sore bear. The title is peculiar too… Allu means deliberately puncturing a tyre of a vehicle with the use of an object like nails… It’s a colloquial way of saying someone deliberately punctured a tyre. I play a police jeep driver who leads a rather boring, ordinary life until someone tries to throw his existence out of gear. Nothing exciting happens in his life until someone sets out to puncture the tyres of his jeep deliberately. He has no clue why somebody is out to get him. Ramendran is a guy who has never hurt anyone in his life. He’s an ordinary chap who hasn’t the vaguest idea as to why someone is out to sabotage his happiness. Eventually this event consumes his life and he is intent on finding out who’s disturbing his ordinary life.