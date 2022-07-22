The wait for episode 3 of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 is now over. The entire episode was fast paced and explosive with Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her debut on the show.
When host KJo asked her if there are any hard feelings for her former husband, she responded, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It’s not an amicable situation right now....but maybe sometime in the future.”
When asked how she is doing now, post the separation, the actress said, “It has been hard but it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been.” The ‘Family Man 2’ actress also mentioned that she is not open to love as of now.
The actress also revealed that she landed in acting as things were difficult at home.
“I didn’t have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further... but then I am really glad. When my father said ‘No I can’t pay your loans’, that changed my life,” she shared.
Chaitanya and Prabhu, who got married in October 2017, took to social media on October 2 last year to announce their separation saying they would “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”
On the career front, Prabhu is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also featured the newly married Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut