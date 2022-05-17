Chetana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada small screen actress, has died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
According to police, her parents didn’t know she was undergoing surgery.
The parents are now alleging negligence on part of the surgeons and are also saying that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment.
Chetana was a resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru. The hospital authorities are maintaining that the death occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.
Chetana had acted in popular serials ‘Geetha’, ‘Doresaani’, ‘Olavina Nildana’. She had also starred in ‘Havayaami’, a Kannada movie.
Govinda Raj, Chetana’s father, explained that his daughter was admitted to the hospital at 8.30am on Monday. By the time they got to know about it, the surgery had already started.
By the evening, her lungs were filled with water or fat content and she faced breathing problems. There were no proper facilities in the ICU, he said.
Chetana had asked them for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had told her not.
“My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment,” he stated.
“My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery. I will initiate legal action against hospital authorities,” he said.