Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on October 29 in Bengaluru.
The 46-year-old star is admitted at Vikram Hospital, reports say, and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has visited the hospital to check on Rajkumar’s status, while hoards of fans have also crowded outside.
A statement from the hospital's consultant cardiologist said his condition was serious.
"We are trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. We can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital," Dr Ranganath Nayak said, according to tweet from ANI.
Rajkumar is the son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has acted in more than 29 Kannada films such as ‘Veera Kannadiga’, ‘Appu’ and ‘Hudugaru’. The actor’s most recent movie was this year’s ‘Yuvarathnaa’.