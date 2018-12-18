Political clout and power often lets people get away with their crimes. But new police officer Subhash is not going to allow it and bow down to bureaucracy. He believes in ensuring justice and will go to any length to do that.
Jayam Ravi plays the lead character in upcoming Tamil film, ‘Adanga Maru’, directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel. Ravi last played a police officer in ‘Thani Oruvan’.
Thangavel said that Subhash is different from ‘Thani Oruvan’s’ Mithran. While Mithran followed the book, Subhash is adamant when it comes to punishing the guilty even if it means flouting the rules.
The director’s story was inspired by a real incident that he witnessed years ago. He promises an edge of the seat thriller that had its share of hurdles such as filming action sequences, especially those shot in the night and in prime locations of Chennai.
Raashi Khanna plays Subhash’s love interest, Anita, an interior designer. The supporting cast includes Azhagu Perumal, Ponvannan, Subbu Panchu, Munis Khan and Sampath.