An ensemble cast has been assembled for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, which is his 170th, with talents drawn from all over South Indian cinema, setting the expectations high from fans following the success of his last movie 'Jailer'.
Fahadh Faasil, one of Malayalam cinema's leading stars who's now making a mark across the country with memorable roles in flicks such as 'Mamannan' and the 'Pushpa' franchise, has been signed up for the movie, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar170', its makers announced on October 3.
Rana Daggubati, who wowed audiences with his turn as the villain in both the 'Baahubali' movies, is also a part of its cast, filmmaker Lyca Productions said on Twitter. It remains to be seen which of the two actors will don the role of the antagonist against the superstar.
That's not all. 'Thalaivar170' has signed up leading female talents, including Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. While Warrier who paired up with Tamil star Ajith Kumar for the actioner 'Thunivu' earlier this year, Singh was last seen in the Dulquer Salmaan crime drama 'King of Kotha'. Vijayan won laurels for her roles in the Pa Ranjith movies 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu', which were critically acclaimed.
'Thalaivar170' will be directed by TJ Gnanavel — who had previously made the gritty social drama 'Jai Bhim' — and Anirudh Ravichander will compose its music.
'Thalaivar' stands for "leader" in Tamil and is a moniker given to Rajinikanth owing to the success his movies have had at the box office over the decades. The superstar's last movie 'Jailer' raked in over Rs6.5 billion at the global box office, according to Indian media reports. As a result, the expectations are riding high on his next movies.
Apart from 'Thalaivar170', 72-year-old Rajinikanth has two other movies at hand currently: A cameo in his daughter Aishwarya's movie 'Lal Salaam' and a yet-to-be titled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose movies have all been successes. Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi' got a Bollywood remake in 'Bholaa', and his subsequent movies, 'Master' with Vijay and 'Vikram' with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, were hits.