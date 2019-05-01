Directed by Madhav Ramadasan, the film brings Guinness Pakru in the lead role

Ganesh Pakru with Ardhra in ‘Ilayaraja’. Image Credit: Supplied

Actor-director Guinness Pakru has proved that you don’t need conventional looks or even height for that matter to make it big in cinema. The mimicry artist, who started in Malayalam cinema with ‘Ambili Ammavan’ in 1985, has worked subsequently in several films winning the Kerala State Award for his lead role in “Athbhutha Dweepa’, and Tamil Nadu State Award for ‘Dishyum’.

Not to forget his recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the shortest actor playing a role in a feature film.

Ajay Kumar, or Pakru as he is better known, again plays the lead role in director Madhav Ramadasan’s film ‘Ilayaraja.’ Ramadasan has made critically-acclaimed films such as ‘Mel Vilasom’ and ‘Apothecary.’

Pakru with Subru and Ambu Image Credit: Supplied

“This is a story of an ordinary man and his struggles in raising his family,” said Ramadasan. Pakru plays Vanajan, a peanut seller doing business in Thrissur’s round thana (a significant landmark).

He has an ailing wife and two school going children, Subru and Ambu. Subru shows promise as a talented chess player and Ambu is quick at cracking spelling bee contests.

Sudheep T. George has written the screenplay and dialogues for Ramadasan’s story. Chess forms an important element in ‘Ilayaraja.’

Interestingly, comedian Harisree Asokan plays a 70-year-old man-Vanajan’s father-in-law. Child actors Adhith and Ardhra make their debut. Gokul Suresh and Deepak Parambol plays supporting roles.

Ramadasan added that his film conveys a social message without being preachy.

Actor Jayasurya has sung a track-Kappalandi. Ratheesh Vega is the music composer. Pappinu has handled the camera.