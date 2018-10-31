Actor Vijay’s Sarkar and musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony’s Thimirupidichavan will be locking horns on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, next week.

Sarkar, touted as a political drama, is directed by AM Murgadoss. According to the trailers, actor Vijay plays a corporate tycoon who is living abroad and arrives in India to cast his vote. But he finds that his vote has already been cast. Does he get to exercise his vote? Keerthi Suresh is paired opposite Vijay. The supporting cast includes Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi. Music is by AR Rahman. Girish Gangadharan has handled cinematography.

With another intriguing title, Thimiru Pudichavan (Arrogant Man), Antony returns with his next. Directed by Ganeshaa, this action story has Antony playing a policeman — a first in his acting career. Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen opposite him. Ganeshaa said that the story is about how juvenile criminals become a threat to society. Antony, who always scores music for his films, is the composer again. Besides, he has edited and bank rolled the film under his production house Vijay Antony Film Production.