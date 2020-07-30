Noted Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested COVID-19 positive.
Rajamouli confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
See also
- New faces in Bollywood: From Manushi Chillar to Isabelle Kaif, watch out for these new kids on the block
- COVID-19: From Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, here's how Bollywood celebrities are adapting to the new normal
- Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: A timeline of accusations
- Meet Ushna Shah: Pakistan’s answer to Kangana Ranaut
The filmmaker, who shot to fame directing the ‘Baahubali’ films, is under home quarantine as suggested by doctors along with family.
“My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors,” read Rajamouli’s tweet.
In a separate tweet, the filmmaker expressed eagerness to donate his plasma for the purpose of finding a treatment for the virus.
“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma,” he wrote.
On the work front, Rajamouli is busy with another big-ticket film, ‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs4.5 billion.